One man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Airport Road and State Highway 22.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Wesley Allen Moffatt, 27, of Green Isle was southbound on Highway 22. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Thomas Meyer, 33, of Glencoe was northbound on Highway 22. The Silverado turned westbound onto Airport Road and collided with the Focus. The Focus then collided with a 2014 Ford Flex driven by James Dean Fischer, 44, of Glencoe that was waiting at the intersection to turn southbound.
North Memorial Air responded to the scene and Moffatt was taken to CentraCare hospital in St. Cloud with injuries that were not life threatening.