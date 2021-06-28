Hutchinson High School graduate Marissa Kalenberg of Brownton was awarded the Delores Ervin Scholarship for health care.
Kalenberg will receive $1,500 per year — up to $10,000 — for her educational plans for radiology.
Also awarded $3,000 per year — up to $10,000 — are Glencoe-Silver Lake graduates Teagan Hansch, who plans to study physical therapy, and Cade Hermann for pre-med and medicine educational plans.
This scholarship was established in 2008 by the late Delores M. Ervin of Stewart with the goal of fostering post-secondary education in health care fields. The scholarship is open to high school graduates and post graduates up to five years after graduation who live in the former McLeod West school district.