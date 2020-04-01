Veterans are facing fewer transportation options due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help fill the need, Trailblazer Transit has added the following locations to its approved service area on a temporary basis:
- Minneapolis VA Medical Center
- St. Cloud VA Medical Center
- Mankato community-based outpatient clinic
- Ramsey community-based outpatient clinic
- Shakopee community-based outpatient clinic
The general public can ride the bus to these locations as well if space is available. Call Trailblazer Transit at 888-743-3828 to schedule a ride.