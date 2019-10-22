Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services has incumbent worker training funds available to help employers increase the skills of their current full-time employees.
Employers can access up to $25,000 to train their staff.
Matching funds are required, but in-kind contributions such as wages paid during training count toward those matches. Often times, employers don’t have to pay anything for the actual training.
Match required:
- 10 percent for companies with 50 employees or less,
- 25 percent for companies with 51-100 employees, and
- 50 percent for companies with 101 staff or more.
Incumbent worker training is considered appropriate if the training will help the company reduce the chance of future layoffs through increased performance and profitability, or if it will help involved employees advance in the company.