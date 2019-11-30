Residents will be able to respond to proposed levies from the Hutchinson City Council, Hutchinson School Board and McLeod County Board at Truth-in-Taxation hearings scheduled early this month.
Hutchinson City Council's hearing is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. The preliminary levy reflected a 3.1 percent increase to money collected from property taxes. The levy can be reduced but not increased, as is the case with the School District 423 levy and the McLeod County levy.
The Hutchinson School Board hearing for the School District 423 levy is at 6:01 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Hutchinson City Center. The School Board set the preliminary levy at the maximum amount allowed by the state, as is common practice. School boards take this approach because preliminary levies are mandated to be passed before complete funding information is available from the state. A presentation on a proposed levy will be given at the hearing.
The McLeod County Board's hearing for the McLeod County levy is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E. The preliminary levy reflected an 8.9 percent increase. The county had reviewed a 15.99 percent increase, but County Board members passed a 0.5 percent sales tax to help with road work.