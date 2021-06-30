An alleged burglary north of Silver Lake Tuesday led to an hour-long search, two arrests and the recovery of multiple weapons.
According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Michael William Bull, 31, and Joshua Paul Marty-Neal, 19, are being held on multiple charges related to an incident that began at 9:01 a.m. At that time, officers responded to a burglary report on Jet Avenue, but the suspects had left on foot.
At 4:53 p.m., officers learned the suspects had returned to the residence. The suspects allegedly fled on foot again when officers responded. The search, which lasted an hour and 15 minutes, was aided by a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
The two suspects were arrested without incident and taken to Hutchinson Health for medical evaluation.
Hutchinson, Lester Prairie and Winsted police, along with the Wright County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, Silver Lake Fire Department, Silver Lake Ambulance and Allina Ambulance provided aid.
According to McLeod County Jail, Bull is held on charges of felony possession of ammunition/firearms as an ineligible person, felony receipt of stolen property, and felony first-degree burglary.
Marty-Neal is held on charges of felony possession of ammunition/firearms as an ineligible person, felony first-degree damage to property, felony receipt of stolen property and felony first-degree burglary.
The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing.