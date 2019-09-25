A pair of handguns are missing from a Hutchinson resident following a recent move.
According to Hutchinson Police Services, on Sept. 16 the guns were reported missing from a residence on the 700 block of Juul Road in Hutchinson. The owner of the guns was in the process of moving into a new home and discovered they were missing on Sept. 14.
One gun is a Kahr CW45 .45 ACP with a black grip with stars and stripes engraved on the silver slide. The other gun is a Ruger 9mm Luger 03235 that is all black in color. The Kahr is valued at $550 and the Ruger is valued at $400.
The investigation is ongoing and police are interviewing people.