A pair of Hutchinson residents were arrested this past Saturday, Dec. 7, for a total of six warrants.
Officers were dispatched to Hutch Bowl at 5:30 p.m. following a report of two people at the business who had warrants. They found Pamela Marie Huffman, 32, and Michael Ernest Carpenter, 28.
Huffman was found to have an Anoka County warrant for alleged theft, a Washington County warrant for alleged theft through forgery, a Ramsey County warrant for allegedly aiding and abetting theft, and a Polk County, Wisconsin, warrant for alleged possession of meth and for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking house.
Carpenter was found to have an Anoka County warrant for alleged theft and a Polk County, Wisconsin, warrant for alleged possession of meth and for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking house.
Both were arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.