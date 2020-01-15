A Glencoe woman was taken to Glencoe Regional Health Wednesday morning following a crash on State Highway 22, north of Glencoe.
A 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Michael John Mcdonald, 28, of Hutchinson was northbound on Highway 22 while a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Gricelda Mendez Cedilla, 57, of Glencoe was also northbound on Highway 22. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicles collided at 7:01 a.m.
Mcdonald's airbag deployed but Cedillo's did not. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Cedilla was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Mcdonald had injuries that were not life threatening, but he was not taken to the hospital.
The Glencoe Police Department and McLeod County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.