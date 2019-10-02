Two McLeod County residents were injured Friday on a U.S. Highway 212 crash.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Malcolm Jefferson Everhart, 19, of Silver Lake was southbound on McLeod County Road 1. A 2006 Peterbilt Semitractor driven by Timothy Dean Stuedemann, 56, of Plato was eastbound on Highway 212. The Grand Prix collided at the intersection with the rear driver's side of the silage trailer that was pulled by the Peterbilt at the intersection.
Both drivers were taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening.