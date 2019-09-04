The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to two watercraft crashes over Labor Day weekend.
At 6:44 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a watercraft crash on Lake Manuella, Ellsworth Township. Sheriff's deputies learned a jet ski driven by a minor from Plato collided with a boat driven by Roman Bloemke, 44, of Hutchinson. The jet ski and boat sustained moderate damage. The minor was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital by family members and treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:32 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office received a report of a watercraft crash on Lake Francis in Kingston Township. Sheriff's deputies learned a boat driven by Jeremy Dahlen, 46, of Clear Lake had rolled onto its side when line slack that was pulling tubers snapped tight. Passenger Maddelyn Dahlen, 19, of Clear Lake was thrown into the back of the boat and sustained minor injuries. She was treated at the scene.