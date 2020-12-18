Two of 13 projects that have received funding to improve Minnesota's freight transportation network are in McLeod County.
The first project, which is to construct a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and Morningside Drive in Glencoe, is slated for 2024. The second project, which is to construct a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and State Highway 15 near Brownton, is slated for 2025.
The effort is part of $61 million in funding that will reach 13 projects to improve freight mobility, safety and first- and last-mile freight connections. This is the second round of funding in the Minnesota Department of Transportation's freight program. The first round was in 2017.
“The projects selected through this program represent some of the highest freight needs in both Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities Area,” said Andrew Andrusko, the program's manager.
MnDOT received 34 applications requesting a total of $178 million during this second round of funding. Each project was scored using freight data such as truck counts, truck travel times, proposed crash rate reduction, facility access and project readiness. The highest scoring projects were selected from the Twin Cities area and Greater Minnesota.
Funding for the MHFP comes from the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, commonly known as the FAST Act. Learn more at mndot.gov/ofrw/mhfp.