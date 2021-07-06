Two new laws became official July 1 which modify rules for tax-forfeited land sales and retirement pensions.
One new law extends protections for property in foreclosure to tax-forfeited property, common interest communities and contracts for deed.
The Department of Revenue must issue a quitclaim deed to the record owner upon receipt of the certification of the county auditor after tax-forfeited land has been sold. It must state the owner's estate as grantee if a tax-forfeited sale is made to a personal representative, heir or devisee when the land owner is deceased at the time of the redemption.
In another law, portions of the omnibus pension and retirement went into effect July. Those portions include:
- An extension of the application of pre-2017 factors used in converting a lump sum to an annuity under the unclassified plan for legislative employees until June 30, 2020.
- Current employees and employees who left in the past year are permitted to purchase Minnesota State Retirement System service credits for the period they were excluded from coverage.
- The minimum period to purchase service credits for military leave was extended from one to three years for employees who return from military service.