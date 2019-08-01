United Community Action Partnership received notice that it is the recipient of a highly competitive early head start expansion grant totaling nearly $2 million in annual funding.
“This has been a long and intensive process,” said Mary Lockhart-Findling, UCAP head start director. “We knew that this was going to be challenging since the entire nation was competing for the limited amount of expansion funding.”
The grant will serve low-income pregnant women, infants and toddlers with comprehensive year-round services. Communities impacted by this grant include Hutchinson, Marshall, Tracy and Willmar.
“The funding will address closing child care gaps and will focus on a two-generational approach for family well-being,” said Lockhart-Findling.
Along with this expansion comes the need for additional classroom space.
“We are especially fortunate as a rural Minnesota program to have been successful in obtaining these much needed resources,” said Lockhart-Findling. “However, it has been a challenge to locate and secure licensable space and we would welcome any and all help."
— Jeremy Jones