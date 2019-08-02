Updates on three McLeod County road projects were given in a press release from John Brunkhorst, the county Public Works director.
The road reconstruction project on McLeod County Road 3 (120th Street) between County Road 1 and County Road 3 is now open to all traffic.
The reconstruction project on County Road 3 (122nd Street) between County Road 9 and Carver County will officially open to all traffic late next week. There are still some traffic signs that are scheduled to be installed early next week, weather permitting.
The reconstruction project on County Road 15 (Falcon Avenue) between County Road 22 and State Highway 7 will remain closed due to a remaining centerline culvert that needs to be installed. This work is tentatively scheduled for the week of Aug. 12.
If you have questions regarding the project, call assistant county engineer Jessie Dehn at 320-484-4321 or email jessie.dehn@co.mcleod.mn.us.