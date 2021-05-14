Hutchinson Health is now offering appointments for kids age 12-15 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Patients age 13 or older can call 320-234-3290 to be scheduled for a vaccine appointment. Parents or guardians who have proxy access to their teenager’s medical record can schedule an appointment online on their behalf or by calling the clinic. For 12-year-old patients, a parent or guardian must schedule the appointment. This can be done online or by calling any clinics. Visit healthpartners.com/vaccine for the most up-to-date vaccine information.
The vaccine was originally authorized for patients age 16 and older. The expansion reflects the latest recommendations made by a committee of leading, independent medical experts, according to a press release from Hutchinson Health.
"The FDA has authorized and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has recommended immunizing children ages 12 (or) older with the COVID-19 vaccine. Children can become significantly ill from this infection," said pediatrician Erin Knudtson. "We have a safe and effective vaccine that can prevent this and protect them during this pandemic. Please consider vaccinating your child when they are eligible. We will be vaccinating ours."
In a clinical trial of more than 2,000 children age 12-15, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be safe and prompted a strong immune response. None of the kids who received the vaccine contracted symptomatic COVID-19. However, 18 kids who received the placebo contracted symptomatic COVID-19. Side effects resembled those seen in adults, with a slightly higher rate of low-grade fever among the younger participants.
The vaccine doesn’t cause infertility or cause COVID-19, which are common yet misguided concerns, according to the press release.
HealthPartners and Hutchinson Health experts assure the vaccine works the same way in younger people as it does in adults. There are no additional risks, extra hazards or unusual side effects. The vaccine was extensively tested before its use was authorized by public health officials.