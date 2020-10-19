Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 and its partners are encouraging area residents to attend a virtual open house for the U.S. Highway 212 J-turn projects.
The virtual open house began Monday. Comments can be submitted through Oct. 30.
In 2022, MnDOT will build two J-turns in the Glencoe area. The J-turn located at the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 1 includes a permanent snow fence to reduce drifting and blowing snow. It also includes improvements for people to walk and bike. This J-turn is designed to have wider lanes than a traditional J-turn to accommodate vehicles of all sizes, including large trucks, emergency vehicles and agricultural equipment that frequently uses this intersection.
The J-turn at the intersection of Highway 212 and Highway 22/Chandler Avenue is a partial J-turn, which means it has one U-turn instead of two.
The purpose of these projects is to enhance safety for vehicles and pedestrians.
The virtual open house has project videos, frequently asked questions and the opportunity to ask questions and leave comments. Learn more at tinyurl.com/y55hdyxv.