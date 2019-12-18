Winter load increases began Tuesday on unrestricted state highways in the south frost zone, which includes McLeod County. Those on the metro and southeast frost zones begin Thursday.
Winter load increases have already begun in the north and north-central frost zones. Find maps at tinyurl.com/saff5cy.
Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10 percent heavier than the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances.
Drivers need to check with local agencies before increasing any weights on city, county and township routes.