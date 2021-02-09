The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee is seeking nominations for Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the Year.
Nominees should be local residents age 18 or older who have made significant contributions to Hutchinson. Nomination forms are available at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office, or they can be downloaded at watercarnival.org or hutchinsonleader.com.
Nominations must be received by March 31. Completed forms or other information about nominees can be mailed to: Ryan Elbert, vice commodore, 1335 Heritage Ave. N.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
For more information, call Elbert at 507-399-1078 or email vicecommodor@watercarnival.org.