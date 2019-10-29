Are you thinking about how to transfer your farm business or land to the next generation?
University of Minnesota Extension is hosting workshops on farm transition and estate planning 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 21 at the Elko New Market Library, 110 J. Roberts Way, Elko New Market.
Another workshop is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Carver County Public Works Building, 11360 Highway 212 West, Cologne.
A light lunch and workshop materials are offered free of charge.
The workshops will cover many aspects of the farm transition process, including family
communications, farm goal setting, business structures, inheritance and transition, estate and gift taxes and retirement planning.
To learn more and register for the event go to z.umn.edu/farmtransition. For registration
assistance call Colleen Carlson, Extension educator, at 952-492-5386 for Scott County or 952-466-5300 for Carver County.