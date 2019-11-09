If you'd like to join education and business professionals for an interactive workshop, TigerPath 2.0 might be for you.
The workshop will explore methods to discover talent, develop skills and build careers. It is 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Hutchinson High School.
Topics to be discussed are:
- readiness models such as TigerPath
- current workforce realities and labor markets
- community collaboration
- hands-on student experiences
Participants will be invited to:
- tour Hutchinson High School’s technology wing
- develop your plan for bringing ideas back to your community/school
- network with other participants at Crow River Winery
Learn more and register at tinyurl.com/y2wyve9s.