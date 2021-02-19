Voting is now open for the Name a Snowplow contest.
After receiving nearly 24,000 creative name submissions, Minnesota Department of Transportation staff and reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting. MnDOT focused on selecting names that were submitted frequently, names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences, and submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific.
Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow through 5p.m., Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once for up to eight of their favorite names.
MnDOT expects to announce the eight winners and the areas of the state where those named snowplows will be located in early March.