Voters who want to vote early or absentee in the March 3 presidential primary are now able to do so.
Minnesota voters can request an absentee ballot at mnvotes.org. It can be submitted by mail so long as it will arrive on or before March 3. Ballots are also available at local elections offices and can be submitted in person with a proof of residence.
In McLeod County, the office is at the North Complex, 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe.
McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg is the local election official. She can be reached by phone at 320-864-1210 or email at mcleod.auditor-treasurer@co.mcleod.mn.us. Janet Betsinger is the absentee voting contact and the military and overseas absentee voting contact. She can be reached by phone at 320-864-1203 or email at janet.betsinger@co.mcleod.mn.us.