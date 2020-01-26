For a 15th consecutive year, American Family Insurance agent Bo Young of Hutchinson received the AFLIC award, recognizing his sales of life insurance products offered by the company's subsidiary, American Family Life Insurance Company.
"This award does not happen by accident and is a result of strong relationships and an incredible group of licensed professionals that provide customized solutions for our clients," Young said in a statement. "The entire team at our office deserves the recognition!"
Young has been an American Family Insurance representative for 15 years and an agent in Hutchinson since April 2012.