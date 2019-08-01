Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed zebra mussels have been found at Maple Lake in Wright County.
DNR conducted a search of the lake after a local property owner reported finding an adult zebra mussel in the middle basin of the lake. During the search, another adult zebra mussel was found near a public beach along State Highway 55.
State law mandates all boaters must clean all watercraft and trailers of aquatic invasive species, drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
DNR recommends some basic best practices when it comes to cleaning boats of aquatic invasive species, which can be small and hard to notice at a boat access:
- spray with high-pressure water
- rinse with very hot water (120 degrees) for at least two minutes
- dry for at least five days
Zebra mussels are highly invasive and can compete with native plant and wildlife species for food and habitat. If you believe you have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species, please contact your local DNR at tinyurl.com/y3blfgpu.
— Mitch Abraham