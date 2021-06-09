The American Legion Post 96 will conduct its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Prior to the meeting, a meal will be served at 6 p.m. For more information, call Doug Inselmann, meeting chairman, at 320-583-0148.
Next meeting of American Legion is June 16
Kay Johnson
