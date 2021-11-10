The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 96 is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Prior to the meeting, a meal will be served at 6 p.m. For more information, call Doug Inselmann, meeting chairman, at 320-583-0148.
Next meeting of American Legion is Nov. 17
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Glencoe man involved in fatal crash Saturday
- CROSS-COUNTRY: Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz wins state title in speedy fashion
- FOOTBALL: Tigers ground Falcons for section title
- Howard Lake woman killed in crash Monday morning
- Cobber connection brings two Hutchinson dentists together
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Dassel couple charged with multiple tax crimes
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- SERMONETTE: The mystifying miracle of the Church