The monthly meeting of the American Legion Post 96 is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Prior to the meeting, a meal will be served at 6 p.m. For more information, call Doug Inselmann, meeting chairman, at 320-583-0148.
Next meeting of American Legion Oct. 20
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Glencoe woman killed in crash with Hutchinson school bus
- COVID continues upward trend in McLeod County
- Marlyn Bacon is Kind Neighbor Spotlight honoree
- Hutchinson trainer Amy Rogotzke recognized for saving veteran's life
- Hundreds gather in Hutchinson to oppose vaccine mandates
- Minnesota’s medical ‘maverick’ says GOP has an image problem
- Tara Tepley of Hutchinson, owner of The Paint Factory, honored for innovation
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Faith Lutheran Church of Hutchinson looks forward to the next 150 years
- Rising COVID case rates strain local health care