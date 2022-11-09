Hutchinson was well represented at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis late last month.
Nine members of the Hutchinson program attended, and took part in leadership workshops, career and college expos and general business sessions. With 68,000 people attending the event, students speaking and presenting have a huge crowd. Events at the convention including national contests in farm judging, agricultural business, speech and more. Students reported they were excited to bring back new ideas to the local chapter.