Gov. Gavin Newson of California issued on March 19 an order for 40 million Californians to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those who are hunkered down in Los Angeles are Eric Radloff and his wife, Jenna, graduates of the Hutchinson High School Class of 2009.
“I’d say things started to feel strange around March 11, 12, 13, especially when Trump announced the national emergency,” Eric said. “Like many other places, grocery stores got cleaned out pretty fast and continue to be missing essential items most of the time, such as cleaning supplies. It was also consistently rainy around this time — a rare occurrence — so L.A. life felt pretty dreary. Any plans I and my friends had were quickly canceled, and a lot of social media/texting followed using the buzzwords we all know now: self-isolation, social distancing, lots of memes.”
It was that weekend that Eric and Jenna and their housemates — they live with two college friends — started to self-isolate. They did this more for their own personal anxieties than anything official.
“Luckily, a lot of the young people we know took precautions early, so our friend groups have been social distancing since around Friday the 13th,” he said.
Now that it’s official to shelter in place, Eric said he and his housemates are all working from home, so space is at a premium. He and his wife take walks a few times while maintaining the suggested 6-foot distance from others, and he’s noticed neighbors also out for exercise.
At the beginning of their self-quarantine, Eric said they cleaned a lot of their house including wiping down door knobs and other handles that are commonly touched. It’s something they are doing as much as possible. Plus, they are washing their hands constantly.
“From a work standpoint, a lot of my friends work as touring musicians, and all of their gigs are canceled indefinitely,” Eric said. “The performance part of the entertainment business basically has zero work for the foreseeable future. It’s really terrible. Luckily, I’m able to continue writing with people and provide music lessons remotely, so this hasn’t put a complete damper on my work flow. I had to stop recording with people at other studios, and my first ever gig at South by Southwest was sadly canceled.”
Since Eric and friends were already quarantining before the governor’s order, everything he has experienced has been via “virtual learning” through phones, computers or TVs.
“Now that isolation is the official rule vs. a kind of social pressure, I sense more anxiety from my friends and neighbors,” Eric said. “I’m sure it’s been a shock for others in California, but we were preparing for it, so our habits didn’t change. We still do some relaxing things. We made it out hiking this weekend at a very isolated trail where social distancing was not an issue. But now parks and beaches are closed because people were not (social) distancing. So we are sad to see that escape go.”
Like Hutchinson, there is still food on the grocery store shelves and gas at the pumps. Eric and his wife try to make do with what they have in their home the best they can, but they also try to support local businesses by ordering out food, sanitizing often throughout the process.
“One positive thing from this,” Eric said, “when I do have to drive somewhere, there is no traffic.”
On a side note, Eric said his music is going pretty well. Recording for his own Okudaxij project had to be put on hold, but since he put out his first album he’s had people asking him to produce music for them, which he is starting to love.
“I do my own thing while producing more with others now, while still teaching to keep things afloat,” he said. “Can’t complain.”
FROM JENNA RADLOFF
The 2009 Hutchinson High School graduate works at a nonprofit mental health agency that provides telehealth/telephone services.
On March 13, her department met for a casual meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation with the plan of continuing business as usual.
“The following Sunday my boss called me to say our department shouldn’t come into the office and should work from home,” Jenna said. “I’m very fortunate to work for a nonprofit that had already provided most of its employees with laptops and work cell phones, and we had already been introduced to software such as TEAMS. Otherwise, I’m not sure how my job would look right now.”
Every day, she said, they are receiving new directions from the state and county about how to shift into providing services. Again, Radloff is grateful to work for an agency that can keep up with technology.
“Most of my friends are similar to me in that every day I think we wake up feeling like ‘alright, today’s the day. I’m definitely sick and have it,’” she said. “We are all sort of making ourselves anxious just with the anticipation of the virus hitting our homes. But it’s helpful to check in with them and be pulled out of whatever mental spiraling is going on. I think what makes the shelter in place order at all tolerable is that our friends and family continue to check up on us. Everyone is trying to get creative right now with how to virtually hang out, which I appreciate so much.”