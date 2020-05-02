There will be no Fare For All Express in Hutchinson during May.
According to Linh Xiong, outreach coordinator, Fare For All will be distributing at different locations for May.
"With our limited capacity, we wanted to reach other locations that are struggling with food," he said in a press release. "We are working on a plan for hopefully two distributions per week but are limited to what can be ordered and packed per week."
In the event the schedule should change, information will be posted on the Common Cup Facebook page at bit.ly/2VJJ4BR, or call the Common Cup office at 320-587-2213.