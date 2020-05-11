If you buy your garlic at the Minnesota Garlic Festival, you'll have to find a new source this year. The 2020 Minnesota Garlic Festival at the McLeod County Fairgrounds is canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Jerry Ford, Garlic Festival director, those who put the event together are focusing on what they can do to bring the benefits of the festival to the growers, vendors, craftspeople, food purveyors and participants. Watch for more information.
The festival will return in 2021. For more information, visit sfa-mn.org/garlicfest/.