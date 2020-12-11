The city of Hutchinson has ended its analysis of turning the State Theatre into a public arts performance space.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, Hutchinson City Council voted 4-1 to deny a $10,000 agreement with Artspace Consulting, a nonprofit developer of space for artists and arts organizations, to perform the second phase of its State Theatre cost and feasibility analysis. Council Member Steve Cook was the lone dissenting vote, saying he felt a deeper dive and more discussion was needed.
“There could be the option for city ownership,” he said, “just like the Paramount Theater in St. Cloud is city-owned, and the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hopkins is city-owned and has a partnership with the school district."
The decision was made after the city earlier this year contracted Artspace to analyze the impact of converting the historic State Theatre, currently a three-screen movie house, into a mixed-use building for a variety of community activities.
"Like most small businesses, ours is virtually always for sale," said Red McGonagle, owner of the State Theatre. "We do not have it listed currently, but it has been listed with a realtor in the past."
McGonagle thought the idea of converting the State to an entertainment complex would be a "terrific use for the building," so he reached out to Cook more than a year-and-a-half ago to ask if the city might be interested in purchasing the theater.
"He said that he and a small group were talking about it already," McGonagle said.
The stated reasons for the study, which cost the city $11,500, included downtown revitalization, historic building preservation, promoting tourism and sustaining creative businesses in Hutchinson.
Before Tuesday’s regular meeting, the City Council conducted a workshop with Artspace consultants Wendy Holmes, senior vice president, and Naomi Marx, quantitative analyst, who presented a capital and operating analysis for the repurposing of the State Theatre.
The consultants developed the analysis around the following assumptions:
- Convert the main theater into a multipurpose live theater and performance venue while retaining the ability to show movies.
- Retain the first-floor small theater as a movie theater.
- Retain the second-floor theater as a movie theater, with possible conversion to two apartments in 2025.
- Retain existing four apartments (total of six apartments in 2025, if second-floor theater is converted).
- Develop a cafe in the vacant space adjacent to the resident lobby.
- Identify synergies with the Hutchinson Center for the Arts and their potential new space next door.
- Use lower-level space for a combination of storage, long-term for main theater and short-term for renters of the theater and artist work space.
According to Artspace, the proposed concept had a total development cost of $530,900, with total operating expenses for 2021 (or possibly 2022) of $343,425, and net operating income of $18,815.
The numbers were drawn from conversations with Le Musique Room in the St. Michael Cinema, an entertainment venue Artspace believed was comparable to what was proposed in Hutchinson, and a restaurant owner in Minneapolis, with the numbers adjusted for rural Hutchinson.
Following the presentation, Council Member Chad Czmowski raised questions regarding the live music and cafe numbers, which he thought were “fluffy” and more robust than realistic.
“If someone wants to do a fundraiser for the next phase of this, they can and the city could support it," he said. "But I don’t know that we should put city money toward it, because I have no appetite for the city buying the State Theatre."
He also wondered about the income projections as outlined by the consultants.
“If there is that much income potential ... there should be developers that are kicking the tires on this thing pretty hard, but I just don’t know that that income potential is as firm as Artspace is suggesting," he added.
Council Member Mary Christensen also questioned the apartment numbers. While the figure of $374,000 was assigned to convert the upstairs theater into two apartments in 2025, there was no money allocated for updating the existing four apartments in the building.
“As much as I like the State Theatre and I support the arts, I’m not comfortable getting that money out there right now either,” she said.
Mayor Gary Forcier also admitted to a fondness for the historic building and its impact on the community, but said he did not believe it is something the city should pursue at this time.
"We have more fiscal issues to deal with in the next few months and years instead of this project," he said.