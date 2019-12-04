Nominations for the 2020 Wirt Award are open through Jan. 1. A committee comprised of Gala Committee members and Art Center Board members will review the nominees and make the final selection.
The Wirt Award was established in 2019 to recognize outstanding local citizens for their commitment to building community through the arts. It is named after Tom Wirt, one of several visionaries who helped bring the Hutchinson Center for the Arts to life. Wirt understood the power of sharing resources and using the arts to strengthen community. The result is a thriving arts hub helping to entertain and inspire artists and audiences.
The recipient of this annual award is presented with a commissioned work of art at the Night for the Arts annual gala on April 3 at Crow River Winery.
To nominate a local citizen you believe has given their time and talents to building a stronger community through the arts, complete the form at bit.ly/35CI2ty.
Nominations can also be mailed to: Wirt Award Nomination, Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., P.O. Box 667, Hutchinson, MN 55350. You can also drop off nominations at the art center during open hours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday — or email them to director@hutchinsonarts.org.
For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.