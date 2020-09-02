Nominations are being sought for McLeod Co-op Power’s 2020 Touchstone Energy Community Award.
This annual award recognizes local businesses, nonprofit and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community. Any organization that has helped make their local community within McLeod, Renville, Sibley or Carver counties a better place to live and work is eligible to be nominated for the $500 award.
Community members may nominate an organization, association or business by completing an application form. Applications forms are available at mcleodcoop.com or by calling the co-op office 800-494-6272. The application will require a description of the project, program or event as well as details on the positive impact it brought to the community.
Mail application form to McLeod Co-op Power, 3515 11th St. E., Glencoe, MN 55336. Completed applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
The local $500 award recipient will be announced in November and will then contend for the statewide Touchstone Energy Community Award, which has an cash award of $1,000. The statewide award winner will be recognized at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting in 2021.
The Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperatives are part of a national alliance of more than 750 electric cooperatives in 46 states that adhere to the values of integrity, accountability, innovation, and commitment to the community.
For more information, call Dan Ehrke, member services manager, at McLeod Cooperative Power Association, at 320-864-7335.