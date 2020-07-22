Normandale Community College in Bloomington honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its virtual commencement May 27. The following local students graduated:
- Dassel: Jason Robert Probst, Associate of Science, business; Kayleen Jennifer Tormanen, Associate of Science, elementary education, education transfer pathway, with high honors
- Lester Prairie: Margaret Marilyn Lade, Associate of Arts, liberal education; Katrina Marie Mochinski, Associate of Arts, liberal education
- Winsted: Dennis McKarem Steele, Associate of Arts, communication studies transfer pathway
Normandale also announced its spring 2020 dean's list and three local students were named: Kayleen Tormanen of Dassel, and Elizabeth Goff and Mason Trippel of Glencoe.
Students had to be enrolled in a minimum of nine credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better to receive this honor.