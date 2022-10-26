Should a ring road be built around Hutchinson’s northeast side?
The question has been open for years, dating back at least to the construction of a ring road built more than 15 years ago along Vale Avenue and Airport Road to circle Hutchinson from State Highway 7 on the west to State Highway 15 on the south. The potential northeast project was mentioned in Hutchinson’s 2012 Transportation Plan.
McLeod County Public Works Director John Brunkhorst said the ring road question may have been around since the 1990s. Following an open house earlier this month, it could have an answer as soon as a McLeod County Board workshop next month.
“Pretty overwhelmingly the feedback was, ‘don’t build it,’” Brunkhorst said. “I think that’s the direction it’s going.”
Eight potential routes for the northeast ring road project were studied, with all commonly aiming to provide a route from the north side of Hutchinson on State Highway 15 to the east side of Hutchinson, on State Highway 7, at the intersection with State Highway 22. The rationale for such a project has been to divert traffic from passing through Hutchinson, including to and from the east and southeast, and the north.
But the primary impact, according to a study conducted by McLeod County and SRF Consulting Group, would be traffic passing through the city north and south along State Highway 15, including Main Street. Overall, the study found a northeast ring road would potentially redirect 1,800 vehicles each day, including 220 (12%) trucks.
“That’s a little higher than typical on most routes,” Brunkhorst said. “Usually about 8-10% is what you assume.”
The majority of the potential traffic, 1,270 vehicles, would be from Highway 15, according to the report. Hutchinson’s 2012 Transportation Plan listed 13 of the city’s crash “hot spots.” Twelve are along Highway 15.
“The Highway 15/Century Avenue intersection has been identified as one of the highest crash rate intersections in all of MnDOT District 8,” it reads.
The county has received substantial pushback on the project, including from 60 attendees at an open house.
Critics have questioned the need for such a project relative to its high cost during an economically fraught time. Others have expressed concerns with the roadway’s safety, and increased traffic and noise levels near their homes. During community outreach on the project in 2021, feedback indicated property impacts, environmental considerations and costs were more important than infrastructure needs.
“That was one of the biggest open houses I’ve seen,” Brunkhorst said. “Overall, there wasn’t a lot of positive feedback to move forward.”
If the project does move forward, the next step will be to work on a final design and have it ready for funding opportunities. Brunkhorst said programs in the new federal infrastructure bill could provide money for the ring road. Construction would not be likely to happen for three to 10 years.
“But going back to the feedback we received, I don’t see it going forward,” Brunkhorst said. “It’s been looked at, talked about forever. We moved in baby steps. I wanted to put this to either move forward and preserve right-of-way for the future, or we move on, which is fine.”