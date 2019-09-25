Hutchinson residents were able to combine a history lesson, theater and a cool end-of-summer day Sunday at Oakland Cemetery.
At its annual Living History Cemetery Tour, Historic Hutchinson gave life to figures from Hutchinson’s past, including something new this year.
“It had been discussed by Historic Hutchinson that we had never had any children portrayed at the cemetery tour,” Historic Hutchinson founder Jim Fahey said. “Linda and I decided to ask Abigail, our oldest grandchild who will turn 13 in December, to play Margaret Goodnow who passed away 100 years ago last January.”
Her cousin Eli Welle was also recruited at a family gathering.
“When asked, Eli said that it sounded like fun,” Fahey said. “We asked him if he would like to portray Perry Sumner.”
George Quast and Kathy Hanneman told the story of siblings Anna Marie and Will Durrant Adams, and Walter Brogmus, operator of Brogmus Produce, was portrayed by Bill Arndt.
— Jeremy Jones