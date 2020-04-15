Ricky Rose and Julie Rose, promoters of the NTPA Power Pull Nationals in Hutchinson, announced Tuesday that due to the uncertainty with COVID-19, the 2020 show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds is canceled.
"As Minnesota goes through these unprecedented events with the rest of the nation, our responsibility with the Power Pull Nationals becomes clear to us," they posted on Facebook. "We are canceling the Y2020 event, but will be back stronger and better in Y2021."
Save the dates for the 2021 NTPA: June 18-19 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. For more information, visit powerpullnationals.com.