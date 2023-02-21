Snowblowing
Patrick Bald/unsplash.com

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for McLeod and Meeker counties from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A Blizzard Warning will then go into effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

