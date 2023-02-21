According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for McLeod and Meeker counties from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A Blizzard Warning will then go into effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible as widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be obtained by calling 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org. For weather conditions, visit forecast.weather.gov.