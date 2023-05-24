Oak Heights Covenant Church marked one year of playing host to Fare For All earlier this month.
During the past year, the monthly Fare For All sales have seen more than 12,000 sales and “not one problem or complaint,” according to the Rev. Steven P. Larson of Oak Heights.
The next Fare for All sale is set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Oak Heights Covenant Church.
Fare For All, with partner organizations like Oak Heights Covenant Church, operates more than 30 pop-up sites in Minnesota. Fare For All buys fresh produce and frozen meat in bulk from wholesalers, manufacturers and growers. Volunteers bundle the food into $10 to $30 packages that are sold at sale locations across Minnesota.
The sales are open to everyone.