If you haven't already paid the second half of your McLeod County property taxes, the deadline to do so is Thursday, Oct. 15, for non-agrictulture properties.
Payments are accepted by mail, in person at the McLeod County North Complex building at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or in the payment drop box outside the North Complex.
If mailing, return your statement stub with your payment to insure proper credit to your property tax account.
Postmarks are due on or before Oct. 15. According to state statute, postmarks after that date will be assessed a penalty.
To pay by credit card or e-check, go to co.mcleod.mn.us. There is a processing fee.