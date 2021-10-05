If you haven't already paid the second half of your McLeod County property taxes, the deadline to do so is Friday, Oct. 15, for non-agrictultural properties.
Payments are accepted by mail, in person at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Ave. N., Glencoe, or in the payment drop box near the south entrance of the Government Center.
To pay by credit card or e-check, go to co.mcleod.mn.us. There is a processing fee.
If mailing, return your statement stub with your payment to insure proper credit to your property tax account. Postmarks are due on or before Oct. 15. According to state statute, postmarks after that date will be assessed a penalty.