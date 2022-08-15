Heatwole Threshing Association conducted its 43rd annual show this past weekend. Attendees watched log sawing, grain threshing, plowing, blacksmithing, tractor games, and tractor pulling at the club’s show grounds southwest of Hutchinson. Exhibitors displayed many small gas engines and antique farm machinery. This year the show’s feature was industrial equipment.
Children at the show participated in games, and enjoyed a petting zoo, ice cream treats, and wagon rides around the grounds. Some youth tried their hand at tractor games and tractor pulling.
Winners of Saturday’s tractor driving contest winners were:
- Hook–Up Contest: Ron Schmidt of Silver Lake
- Backing Contest: Ron Schmidt of Silver Lake
- Barrel Roll Contest: Mitchell Shesta of Hutchinson
- Slow Race Forward: Justin Miller of Hutchinson
- Slow Race Reverse: Justin Miller of Hutchinson
- Adult Blindfold Race: Jerome Borchardt of Brownton
- Kids Blindfold Race: Noah Hoff of Darwin
- Chain Drag: Jeremy Hoff of Hutchinson
- Obstacle Course: Jeremy Hoff of Hutchinson and Eric Pawelk of Montrose
Tractor Pull first, second and third place class winners were:
- Class 1 (3,000 lbs.): 1. Ron Schmidt on an Allis Chalmers WC; 2. Jody Burmeister on a Case VAC; 3. Jeremy Hoff on a Case VC.
- Class 2 (3,600 lbs.): 1. George Otto on a Farmall 200; 2. Pat Vorlicek on a Ford 860; 3. Connor Lueck on a Case CC.
- Class 3 (4,200 lbs.): 1. Pat Vorlicek on an Allis Chalmers WC; 2. Cheryl Mallak on an Allis Chalmers WD-45; 3. Nohlen Schmidt on an Allis Chalmers WD.
- Class 4 (4,800 lbs.): 1. Jeremy Hoff on a Case DC; 2. Josiah Schmidt on an Allis WD-45; 3. Nathan Pagel on an Oliver 77.
- Class 5 (5,500 lbs.): 1. Eric Pawelk on a Case DC; 2. Kelsey Howe on a John Deere 530; 3. Mitchell Shesta on a Farmall Super M.
- Class 6 (6,000 lbs.): 1. Eric Pawelk on a Case 400; 2. Justin Miller on an International W-6; 3. Jerome Borchardt on a John Deere G.
- Class 7 (6,500 lbs.): 1. Jeremy Hoff on a Case L; 2. Kyle Sturges on a John Deere D; 3. Don Mielke on a John Deere 620.
- Class 8 (7,500 lbs.): 1. Jerome Burmeister on a Case LA; 2. Don Mielke on a John Deere 730; 3. Jason Miller on a McCormick W-9.
- Class 9 (8,500 lbs.): 1. Caleb Aydt on a John Deere 820; 2. Rich Vandecreek on an International W-9; 3. Justin Miller on a John Deere 820.