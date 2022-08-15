Heatwole Threshing Association conducted its 43rd annual show this past weekend. Attendees watched log sawing, grain threshing, plowing, blacksmithing, tractor games, and tractor pulling at the club’s show grounds southwest of Hutchinson. Exhibitors displayed many small gas engines and antique farm machinery. This year the show’s feature was industrial equipment.

Children at the show participated in games, and enjoyed a petting zoo, ice cream treats, and wagon rides around the grounds. Some youth tried their hand at tractor games and tractor pulling.

