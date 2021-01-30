Since 1997, Hutchinson Public Works Manager John Olson has been “an integral part of the city of Hutchinson Public Works Department,” according to Kent Exner, Hutchinson’s city engineer and Public Works Director. Now Olson has been recognized for his work.
During its annual conference in November, the Minnesota chapter of the American Public Works Association named Olson its 2020 Public Works Manager of the Year. He was selected on the first application Exner and Public Works staff had ever submitted for the award.
“Everybody knows — who’s familiar with Public Works and how we function within Public Works — John is the glue that holds us all together,” Exner said during last week’s City Council meeting, when he publicly announced the recognition. “John is always tweaking, always fine-tuning our engine, trying to create a better mousetrap.”
In Exner’s application letter to APWA, he praised Olson’s pioneering spirit that has led to “a variety of improvements to existing processes.” He also lauded Olson’s championing of new services and his embrace of evolving products and processes.
“His leadership in innovation has allowed the Public Works Department to continue providing a high level of service while maintaining a very cost-effective staffing level,” Exner wrote. “This approach has resulted in the city adding entirely new services, such as mosquito control and leaf collection, at a minimal cost to city taxpayers.”
Olson thanked Exner and staff who put in the application, and noted that in his 30 years of public works, this award is one of the highlights.
“It’s humbling, but it’s an affirmation, I think, of the work, trying to do the best I can to serve this community,” Olson said. “That’s my heart, and that’s what I try to do every day.”