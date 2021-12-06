A Minnesotan who recently traveled to New York City had the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant detected in the state, according to a report published by the Pioneer Press Dec. 2.
The person who tested positive for the new variant is a Hennepin County man who is fully vaccinated, receiving two doses of coronavirus vaccine more than six months ago, and a booster in early November.
“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a Dec. 2 statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.”
Cases continue to rise locally, especially in young people. Hutchinson Public Schools reported 46 new COVID cases in students and eight new cases in staff between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3. That’s a total of 252 cases among 2,859 students and 45 cases among 463 staff since school started.
In McLeod County, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported 6,969 total confirmed cases since the pandemic started, including 217 new cases reported last week. There have also been 84 COVID-related deaths reported since the pandemic started, including that of a 70-74 year-old person last week.
Free, rapid testing is offered at the Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams St. S.E. Appointments are available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. More information on testing sites and appointments can be found at tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.
McLeod County is offering booster shots and additional doses at its weekly clinics at the McLeod County Government Center in Glencoe. It is also providing Pfizer vaccines to residents age 5-11. Information about weekly vaccination clinics, and links to register, can be found online at tinyurl.com/mcleodvaccine.