The COVID-19 landscape is shifting once again as the omicron variant reaches Minnesota and McLeod County.
“We continue to brace for a tough couple of months with the omicron variant, which is more contagious than delta and spreads fairly easily,” Berit Spors, the county’s Health and Human Services Director, told the McLeod County Board Jan. 4.
The most recent data available from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that as of Jan. 10, the county had reached 7,605 reported cases since the start of the pandemic. On Dec. 30, there had been 7,492 cases reported.
Minnesota is now recording roughly 5,000 new coronavirus cases per day and test-positivity rates are expected to continue to climb. The state is currently reporting the results of about 40,000 tests per day on average. The omicron variant is believed to now be dominant in Minnesota. It is highly contagious, but there is also evidence that infections are not as severe as the delta strain that had dominated cases in the U.S.
Spors warned that infection data is likely behind an accurate count, however, due to the availability of test kits that can be used at home.
“There are probably much more that are not being reported to the state of Minnesota,” she said, “because they are not at an approved testing site.”
State data showed that as of Jan. 6, there had been 95 deaths due to COVID-19 in McLeod County — that’s three more since the last death was reported on Dec. 27. Most deaths are among residents older than 60, but include younger residents as well, such as a resident age 40-44 reported on Jan. 3.
When speaking of data she had on Jan. 4, Spors told the board about 15.5% of cases in the previous 14 days were among children age 0-17. Hutchinson Public Schools’ most recent COVID-19 report for Dec. 24 through Jan. 7 included 34 new cases among students and 16 among staff.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration has adopted federal COVID-19 vaccination and testing emergency temporary standards. The standards enforce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies in certain work forces, with an exception for employers that adopt policies requiring employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear face coverings at work, in place of vaccination.
“We’ve been hearing about that for weeks, if not over a month,” McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy told board members. “Employers in Minnesota with over 100 employees will have to be compliant coming up here very soon, starting Jan. 10, 2022, with some of the standards, and then Feb. 9, 2022, with the testing portion of that standard.”
The county is among the employers that will have to address the new mandate. Many cities and school boards also have more than 100 employees.
Free COVID testing is available weekdays at Hutchinson Health. Additionally, free, rapid testing is offered at the Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams St. S.E. Appointments are available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. More information on testing sites and appointments can be found at tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.
Additionally, 1.8 million at-home tests will be provided to schools to distribute to students and their families, and another 150,000 rapid tests will be available to communities hardest hit by the pandemic.
“Testing is a key tool for Minnesotans looking to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 — especially the new, contagious omicron variant,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “That’s why we’re expanding the testing options available across Minnesota by opening new community testing sites and providing more at-home rapid tests to communities and schools.”
McLeod County is also offering booster vaccine shots and additional doses at its weekly clinics at the McLeod County Government Center in Glencoe. It is also providing Pfizer vaccines to residents age 5-11. Information about weekly vaccination clinics and links to register can be found online at tinyurl.com/2dmau963.