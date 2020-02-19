It was about this time last week that meteorologists were predicting record-breaking wind chills of 40-50 below zero — conditions so brutal that exposed skin could freeze in as little as 10 minutes.
Through all this weather brouhaha, I couldn't help but think back on author Gary Paulsen and his efforts to run the Iditarod, Alaska'a great dogsled race.
Untried and untested, the native Minnesotan with little more than grit and gumption powered his way across more than 1,100 miles of unforgiving terrain while enduring inhuman conditions.
Paulsen commemorates his lucky-to-be-alive story in "Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod." It was selected as Hutchinson's 2020 One Book, One Community read.
WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE BOOK?
Readers are welcome to share their thoughts about Paulsen's book at a community book discussion, the first of two planned special events, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the McLeod County Historical Museum in Hutchinson.
"The One Book, One Community book discussion is a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon," said Katy Hiltner, head librarian. "Readers have many experiences and insights to share. You can't help but feel enriched at the end of it. There is always something new to learn whether it be from listening to someone share a personal account or from listening to general reactions to the book. This event is truly a community gathering of shared thoughts and ideas."
Hiltner and Ruth Hamlow, members of the One Book, One Community committee, will lead the book talk.
"The format for this event will be similar to last year's community discussion," Hiltner said. "We'll have one large book discussion rather than breaking into small groups. We have a series of questions, but it's truly audience participation that guides things along. We do not plan to read excerpts this year, but we will have short videos to share."
And maybe the best part? Treats will be provided.
When asked about the book on social media, Ruth Ann Gjemundson-Lade called it "fantastic."
"The writer knows how to bring you 'right by his side.' Wasn't sure I would like it but definitely did. A good, quick read," she wrote.
Melissa LaMere Dragovich agreed.
"Excellent book," she posted. "I haven't read it in years but this post is encouraging me to dig it out for another go."
HOW IT STARTED
In case you're not familiar with Hutchinson's One Book, One Community program, it was launched seven years ago in January 2014 with the selection of "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline.
Heart of Hutch's Connect Wholeheartedly committee spearheaded the new event. Its purpose: To encourage connecting with other people not through electronic devices, but face to face to build stronger relationships.
One way to do this is through reading. If everyone is reading the same book, it provides a basis for shared discussion. The idea isn't new. Its roots date to "If All of Seattle Read the Same Book," started by Nancy Pearl in 1998 at Seattle Public Library's Washington Center for the Book. The first selection was "The Sweet Hereafter" by Russell Banks.
Thanks to that beginning, the Library of Congress estimates there are more than 400 community reading programs in cities across the country.
Each year, the OBOC committee announces its selection the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The timing is to give people an opportunity to purchase the book for seasonal gift giving.
Past Hutchinson One Book, One Community selections include:
- 2014: "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline
- 2015: "Canoeing with the Cree" by Eric Sevareid
- 2016: "Ordinary Grace" by William Kent Krueger
- 2017: "Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894" by Daniel James Brown
- 2018: "The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father" by Kao Kalia Yang
- 2019: “The Life We Bury" by Allen Eskens
WHAT'S NEXT?
The second and final event of this year's One Book, One Community program is the Iditarod panel discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
It features speakers Jamie Nelson, dog mushing professional and Iditarod racer, and Dr. John Reichert, Iditarod volunteer veterinarian.
Once events are finished up following this year's community read, the committee will start considering titles for 2021. Book suggestions are welcome. Share your titles to be considered with Hiltner by calling the library at 320-587-2368.