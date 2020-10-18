One person was killed and another suffered critical injuries in an accident Friday morning at a construction site in Harvey Township.
Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:46 a.m. Friday that a concrete boom truck had tipped and two people were trapped at a construction site in the 31700 block of Minnesota Highway 22, according to a news release. Deputies, Litchfield Rescue, Litchfield Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance and LifeLink II responded to the scene.
One person died at the scene, while the other was airlifted and flown to St. Cloud Hospital. Names of the individuals were being withheld until families are notified, the Sheriff's Office said.
The initial investigation revealed that a stabilizing platform for the concrete boom truck gave way, causing the boom to fall to the ground. The two individuals were struck by the boom as it fell.
Cause of the accident remains under investigation, and OSHA was notified, the news release said.