Editor's note: This story was updated with new information Thursday morning.
An Avon man is dead, and one man was seriously injured following a plane crash Monday afternoon, south of Hutchinson.
According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 1:01 p.m. Sheriff's deputies, Hutchinson firefighters and Allina Ambulance responded to the scene, which was in the area of 145th Street and Plum Avenue, near the Mark and Ursel Smith Wildlife Management Area.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft was a Cirrus SR22, a single-engine craft with four or five seats built since 2001.
Two men — the pilot and a passenger — were removed from the aircraft and taken to Hutchinson Health with serious injuries. They were then airlifted to a metro area trauma center. The pilot of the aircraft, Dr. Richard Jolkovsky, 61, died of his injuries in the crash. The passenger, Kyle Fiebelkorn, 24, of St. Louis Park, is hospitalized and reportedly in stable condition.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing the investigation. According to the FAA, the aircraft sustained substantial damage.
"(The) Aircraft departed and crashed under unknown circumstances," read a preliminary report released Tuesday.
Only two people were onboard the plane, and the FAA report notes the activity of the flight was "instruction."